Mahama responsible for inciting followers, arrest him - MP

Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has called for the arrest of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The legislator wants Mr. Mahama arrested because he believes he is responsible for inciting his followers after he was defeated in the 2020 elections.



According to him, the former president should be blamed for the mayhem his supporters have caused after the results for the general elections were declared.



In his view, the public utterances by the former president are fueling series of violent demonstrations across the country by NDC supporters.



“He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election,” he told Adom News‘ parliamentary correspondent, Abednego Asante Asiedu in an interview.



“If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough,” he emphasised.



He added: “All because the elections did not go his favour so Ghana should burn or if people will die, he doesn’t care, the National Peace Council, faith-based organisations and the moral society should call the former President Mahama to order that enough is enough,” the legislature said.







“He is an apology to opposition leaders in Africa and for that matter even the whole world, why is he disturbing the peace of this country?” the MP for Manhyia North, asked.

