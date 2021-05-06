Mahama responsible for delay in Jesus' second coming – KSM reacts to John Kumah's blame game

Politics of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran comedian, Kweku Sintim-Misa popularly known as KSM, has sarcastically reacted to Ejisu MP, John Kumah's claim that the current energy sector taxes are a result of former President John Dramani Mahama's policies.



The NPP MP has recently claimed that increase in fuel prices was due to some contracts the Mahama-led administration signed in the energy sector.



While making his submission on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, John Kumah stated that President Akufo-Addo is working on fixing the challenges in the sector.



On the back of Kumah's blame game, Kweku Sintim-Misa in reaction said in a social media post that even Mahama is responsible for the delay in the second coming of Jesus Christ.



He furthered that the climate change would soon be attributed to the former President.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, KSM said, "Even the world climate change is Mahama’s fault. He is even responsible for the delayed 2nd coming of Christ."



Read KSM's tweet below.



