Politics of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Mahama resolved dumsor before handing over power to Akufo-Addo - John Jinapor

John Abdulai Jinapor, MP, Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency of the Savannah Region and former deputy Minister of Power, John Abdulai Jinapor, has said the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government successfully and comprehensively resolved the protracted Power challenges 12 clear months before handing over power to President Akufo-Addo.



Hon Jinapor made these comments on a statement on Monday, 3rd August, 2020. According to him, after his attention was drawn to a fake document published by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko’s Twitter handle claiming it was a load shedding schedule published by the Energy sector State-owned enterprises (SOE’s) in 2016.



The statement copied to Bole based Nkilgi FM said; “For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state emphatically that the said document is fake! There was no load shedding schedule published in the whole of 2016 and it is obvious that the nephew of President Akufo-Addo is sensing a humiliating defeat come December 2020 arising from the abysmal record of their government”.



The MP emphasised that; “This knee-jerk strategy of forging and concocting documents to divert attention from the sinking image of his Government will not wash”.



John Abudulai Jinapor further said; “I challenge Gabby to produce the source of this spurious and dubious document or withdraw same with an apology. The issue of who resolved the erratic power supply has long been settled with the sitting Vice-President acknowledging in March 2016 that President Mahama had indeed ended Dumsor”.



“Was Gabby sleeping when the running mate to President Akufo-Addo made these comments or is it the case of selective amnesia?” the MP asked.



The Yapei-Kusawgu MP said Ghanaians have had enough of the distortions, deception and blatant falsehoods that have characterised the Akufo-Addo led government.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.