Mahama replies Akufo-Addo with evidence of things he has also not responded to in 3 years

Politics of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has also wondered why three years on, the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is yet to respond to some very grave matters that have involved the nation.



Responding to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s comments that three years after he was elected as president, his closest contender, John Mahama, is yet to congratulate him, the former went to hi X handle to also ask the president when he would also make comments on some national issues.



Specifically referring to deaths that were recorded during the 202 general elections, while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was still president, leading to the deaths of eight persons, Mahama noted how his successor has rather not yet made any public comments on the matter.



John Dramani Mahama stated in the tweet that President Akufo-Addo has not even offered the families of these bereaved persons words of sympathies since the incidents of December 2020.



“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power,” the tweet said, accompanied by photos that carried further information on the deaths.



In one of the three photos attached to the above, John Mahama indicated that the deaths of those eight people is a dent on Ghana’s constitutional rule, which is 32 years old.



“The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country, as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 32 years of constitutional rule,” the quote from a statement made by the NDC flagbearer during the commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the 4th republic, accompanied the photo.



What Nana Akufo-Addo said that prompted this response:



While addressing the country ahead of Ghana's Constitution Day as it enters its fourth year, which falls on January 8, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, among others, spoke about the importance of Ghana's democracy and the need to continually protect it and consolidate the gains of the last three decades.



Akufo-Addo also touched on the need for a clean and fair election come December 2024, stressing that he was ready to do all it takes to ensure the process benefits Ghana above any party or candidate.



“In the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election and the winning candidates of the conclusion of the process should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,” he stated.



Then he sent a tongue-in-cheek message to former President John Dramani Mahama: “On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting on my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory.”





On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions… pic.twitter.com/j7hCwoTUeS — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 7, 2024

AE