Mahama repeats promise to complete all abandoned projects under Akufo-Addo

John Mahama mentioned the Ho Airport as one of the projects Akufo-Addo has abandoned

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his promise to complete projects abandoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government if elected President in the December elections.



He repeated the promise when he addressed the chiefs and people of Asogli in Ho, the Volta Region capital, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, as part of his four-day campaign tour.



The former President told a gathering of chiefs and some supporters of the NDC in the Volta Region that the NPP government has abandoned many of the major projects his government started.



“I am committed to completing all hundreds of projects abandoned by the NPP administration before embarking on new ones. In our first year we will mobilise resources and continue the projects that have been abandoned,” he said.



He mentioned the Ho Airport, an abattoir at Sokode, electrification projects, roads, projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and Ho Technical University as examples of the projects abandoned by the current administration.



This is not the first time Mr Mahama has made such a promise as part of his 2020 campaign.



Two weeks ago, during a meeting with the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) at his office in Accra he made a similar promise.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Asogli on Thursday, he said, “the first mistake the NPP made was to suspend all government contracts and refuse to pay contractors.”



“There are people who worked as far back as 2015, 2016, but for four years have not been paid. What they don’t realise is that the contractors work with money borrowed from banks. So when you don’t pay the contractors, they too cannot pay the bank,” he said.

