Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama recounts Ghana's dark history as he contests 2020 election results

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has taken Ghanaians on a historic tour of how the country has moved on from the dark periods of political instability to becoming a trailblazer of democracy on the continent.



In an address to explain his reasons for petitioning the Supreme Court over the result of the 2020 presidential elections, John Mahama touted Ghana’s democratic credentials as one of the best on the continent.



These positives, Mahama notes are due to a conscious effort by the citizenry to ensure that the period of coups and instability are witnessed no more in the country.



The former President observed that the peace and tranquility being enjoyed today came off the sweat and sacrifice of certain individuals.



He thus cautioned Ghanaians against taking the gains for granted and urged everyone to safeguard it.



“There are many of you listening to me who have spent your entire life knowing only democracy. You know a Ghana in which every four years citizens to go to the ballots to exercise their rights to choose who they believe will serve their best interest”.





“You know a Ghana in which the baton of power has been passed graciously and without incidents. A country where you can protest peacefully without fear of punishment. It is a Ghana where your grandfathers and grandmothers dreamed of.



“Also listening tonight are those of you who remember a different Ghana. In that Ghana most if not all these political and social liberties I spoke of earlier did not exist. The airwaves were not filled with radio stations. There were not numerous newspapers. People held their peace because the cost to complain about people in power was to risk all manner of reprisals”.





“In that Ghana, presidential terms were interrupted by coups and former heads of states were executed. There was kalabule and operation feed yourself. Not to mention of years of hunger, bushfires and economic drought and one economic recovery programme after another. Even the Ghana of the Kume Preko era bears little resemblance to the Ghana of today. We’ve travelled far as a nation in such quite short period of time”.



Mahama at the same press conference also disclosed why he has refused to bow to pressures for him to accept the result of the elections.



“Some people have asked me what I stand to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you. I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the election results. I want the removal of doubts. I want all of us to know that our elections should be free, fair and safe and that we won’t have to settle for a process that leaves us confused,” he emphasized.





