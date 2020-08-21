General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama recognized the powerful impact of a female running mate – Tsatsu Tsikata

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

Tsatsu Tsikata, the legal luminary, has said that John Mahama made a significant decision by choosing Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the December polls.



Tsikata made this comment in a zoom conference organized by the Centre for Social Justice under the theme; ‘The Rawlings – Mills Axis of the NDC and President Mahama’s Choice of Running Mate.’



According to the astute lawyer, John Dramani Mahama recognized the powerful impact a female choice of a running mate would make not just for the party but for the country as a whole, adding that Prof. Opoku Agyemang’s selection could change the dynamics of the country’s politics and write a better history of its politics.



Tsikata used the opportunity to encourage more women to seize the moment and position themselves in places of leadership to drive the nation’s development agenda.



“I have no doubt in my mind that former President Mahama recognized the powerful impact that the choice of running mate would make for the country. In that respect he was way ahead of many people in the NDC,” Tsikata said.



“It is clear to me that the NDC is well served by amplifying this voice of the running mate by ensuring that amidst all the din of partisanship, amidst all the chatter of irrelevance, her message for the nation is heard.”



Let us consider particularly how women can seize this moment and take up their rightful positions in the leadership of this country,” He added. “You do not need me to tell you what this decision can mean for women and the nation at large.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.