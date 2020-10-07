Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Mahama promises to restore truth and dignity

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, says the next NDC government will touch souls, heal wounds and restore truth and dignity to Ghana.



Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s 2020 campaign at Sefwi Dwinasi in the Western North Region, Mr Mahama said his party is rolling out the most effective retail campaign in this year’s general election.



He said he is committed to working hard to build a Ghana where people’s hopes and aspirations can be met, and with opportunities created for all Ghanaians, not a few privileged citizens.



Mr Mahama therefore entreated members and supporters of the NDC to move to every nook and cranny of the country with the message of the NDC as contained in its People’s Manifesto.



“I want to assure all the teeming supporters of NDC, our sympathisers, well-wishers and the millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and the NDC that we are winning this election,” he said.



The NDC, Mr Mahama said, is very determined, adding that: “the Electoral Commission and indeed no institution or anybody can and should try to subvert the will of Ghanaians”.



He said the NDC is very well prepared and will “police the ballot” in all polling stations throughout the country to protect the integrity of the elections.





