General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama promises to foot bills of NDC victims at Frante

John Dramani Mahama visited the accident victims

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has announced that the party will foot the medical bills of persons who were injured in a gory accident at Frante in the Ashanti Region.



The gory accident has claimed the lives of six supporters of the umbrella family and left 50 others with injuries.



The accident occurred at Frante, a community within the Ejura Sekyeredumase municipality.



The supporters were on their way to Ejura to engage the presidential candidate on his tour of the region.



Mr. Mahama said: “We didn’t hear good news this evening. I and the team have gone to the Ejura Government Hospital to console with our brothers and sister who were involved in the unfortunate accident with some losing their lives and others injured. I wanted to call this rally off but our National Chairman says due to the number of persons here waiting for us, it won’t be respectful.”



“It will serve as an honour for our brothers and sisters in this accident and motivate us to work hard for victory in the 2020 polls. We send our condolences to the families of the lost ones and have also left money to take care of those who got injured,” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.