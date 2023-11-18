Mahama promises to abolish ‘unnecessary’ teacher licensure exams

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to canceling the teacher licensure exams.



Mahama, currently on his Building Ghana Tour, expressed his belief that the teacher certification program is unnecessary and should be discontinued.



Addressing a gathering in Wenchi, Bono Region, Mahama argued, “This is unnecessary. In our next administration, we will cancel the licensure exams.”



He asserted that teachers already undergo exams at every stage of their training, rendering the additional licensure exams redundant.



This is not the first time Mahama has made such a promise. In the NDC's 2020 manifesto, he pledged to abolish the exams, stating that they deny qualified teachers the opportunity to be employed by the government.



He had promised, "No teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government."



Mahama questioned the rationale behind subjecting students of Colleges of Education to yet another test after completing their training.



National Teaching Council - GTLE



The National Teaching Council is mandated by the Education Act 2008 (Act 778), section 9 to improve professional standing and status of teachers and to license and register teachers in Ghana.



In order to be recognized as a teacher in Ghana, one must pass the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination(GTLE).