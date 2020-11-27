Politics of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Mahama promises ‘meaningful’ dams for Upper East

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised what he calls meaningful dams to the people of the Upper East Region to resolve the issue of seasonal farming in the area.



The flagbearer who is keen on developing and boosting agriculture in the region during his campaign tour promised to put in place mechanized farming systems to aid all-year-round farming.



Upper East Regional Correspondent for Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana, Gaspard Ayuureneeya giving an update of candidate Mahama’s tour on the Happy Morning Show said, “Ex-President Mahama visited some parts of Busila and Talensi and has promised to build ten (10) meaningful dams in the Upper East Region that will help the peasant farmers to farm all year round and sustain them especially during the dry season”.



“During his tour, he spoke more about agriculture and assured he is not only going to build the dams but also introduce Agric mechanization systems to boost productivity, hence increasing our exports, generating revenue and creating more jobs in the process”.



Gaspard indicated that the promise was made after peasant farmers complained of not having adequate dams for irrigation purposes during the dry season for sustenance. He assured the people of the region that voting for the NDC at the upcoming polls will solve the issue of irrigation.



Earlier on Monday, ex-President Mahama addressing a rally at Garu said the NDC had the best programs to advance agriculture in the Northern Region.



He said the Tamne Dam project which work was to begin on a couple of months ago, would be completed to bring relief to farmers.



Water from the dam is expected to irrigate about 3,250 acres of land and promote all-year-round farming.



It is expected that about 5,400 direct and indirect jobs would be created following the construction of the dam. It would boost farming activities in the Bawku Municipality, the Garu-Tempane, Binduri, and Pusiga districts.



The ruling party ahead of the 2016 elections promised one village one dam. A few of these dams have been realized and these have been described as ponds and dugouts by the opposition.

