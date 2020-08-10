General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Mahama promises jobs for the youth in next administration

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of opposition NDC, says his decision to seek re-election is to provide jobs for the teeming youth of the country.



To him, youth unemployment is a major challenge in the country and if elected for a second term as president of Ghana, he will put in place significant plans and resources to address the phenomenon.



“In Ghana, we have a youth bulge and we are sitting on a youth time bomb. That is why my main thrust of seeking leadership again is on finding jobs for our young people. All those young people you see; the main concern and challenge they have is non-availability of jobs,” he said on Woezor TV, Sunday, August 9.



According to John Mahama, his next administration intends to create over one million jobs within four years.



He indicated that the Mahama/Amissah-Arthur administration between 2012 and 2016 needed to focus on different priorities.



“When I got into office, it was social and economic infrastructure development and so I made huge investments in infrastructure. In my next administration, everything will be geared towards jobs. It is to create jobs for the young people,” Mahama said.



John Dramani Mahama wondered what the Akufo-Addo administration did with some GH¢140 billion it has allegedly borrowed since attaining power.



He explained that the incoming John & Jane administration when given the mandate, will embark on expansionary policies dubbed the "Big Push".



“We are going to inject money into infrastructure development again because that will involve the construction industry, engineering and so on.



“This will bring a lot of artisans and everybody back to work. We are looking at the big infrastructure push and we are going to inject $10 billion to expand roads, complete 200 SHS as well as finish all the hospitals we were building,” he noted.









