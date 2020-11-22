General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Mahama promises free fertilizers for farmers

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama has assured the people of Adansi Fumso in the Ashanti Region of supplying free fertilizer to all cocoa farmers.



During his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, he said the free supply of fertilizers will improve and the livelihoods of the cocoa farmers.



He accused the NPP government of selling fertilizers to the cocoa farmers and promised his administration will reverse that decision.



He then stated emphatically that, this should be a sign of trust for the people to vote for the NDC.



The former president further reiterated his pledge of restructuring the free SHS and scrapping the double-track system implemented by the Akufo-Addo administration.



On the issue of Okada, the candidate promised to legalize their activities, licensed them, and offer them training so they could enhance their skills.



Addressing NDC supporters at Adansi Fumso, Mr. Mahama also outlined the party’s vision of, providing free primary health care, free technical and vocational and so many others as listed in its manifesto.



He then urged the people not to forget the NDC come December 7th.

