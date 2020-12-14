Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

Mahama prays with Proverbs 16:20 after rejecting results

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama on Sunday, 14 December 2020 visited the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for fellowship.



This happens to be his first church service following his defeat in the December 7 polls.



Mr. Mahama was accompanied to Church by his Vice-Presidential Candidate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and their families.



Mr. Mahama who is currently challenging the election results quoted a Scripture from the Bible on Facebook which read; "Provers 16:20 He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he.”



Meanwhile, it is unclear what the NDC and Mr. Mahama intend to do about the election results but many Ghanaians and Civil Society Organisations have entreated them to proceed to court and settle any kind of dispute legally.



The opposition party believes the EC rigged the 2020 polls for the sitting President and his government.





