Mahama please forgive me – NPP polling station organiser in Manhyia North

A man who has described himself as the polling station organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party in Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the current hardship in the country.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, he alleged NPP polling station organiser begged former President John Dramani Mahama for his decision to vote against him.



The man, who could be seen kneeling in the video, said that after all the difficulties in the country rather than President Akufo-Addo giving people hope, he come to insult the people of the Ashanti Region during his recent tour of the region.



“I am the polling station organiser for Manhyia North, I am not an NDC member, I’m an NPP member. Honorable Akwasi Konadu, the MP for Manhyia North knows who I am.



“Honorable Mahama please forgive me. Mahama forgive me, I did not know that things were going to be like this. If I know that this was what was going to happen, I would not have voted against you. Maham please forgive me.



“… As for you Akufo-Addo, I am not going to say anything against you. After all these (difficulties) you are also insulting us, telling us that nobody held our hands to vote. 2024 will be here soon and you will see your stance.



“A dollar is almost GH¢15 and you’re telling us it is because of the Russia-Ukraine war. A gallon of petrol is now GH¢70. We can no longer buy cement. We have all packed our cars. Mahama please forgive, please forgive,”



President Akufo-Addo, while speaking during a sod-cutting ceremony for the Suame Interchange, on October 18, 2022, as part of his Ashanti Region tour, berated his political detractors in the region.



According to him, these people will be shamed one by one by the numerous work he has done for the people of the region, which is considered the 'political world bank' of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



President Akufo-Addo stated that for the past six years that he has been in office, the people of the Ashanti Region had benefitted enough from his government, therefore, his detractors cannot say otherwise.



"And to those of you going around saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, they are all going to be shamed convincingly today, tomorrow and the day after.



"In spite of our present difficulties, which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation, and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realize it if we all work at it," he said.



