Mahama pleads with chief to beat gong-gong for all to register next week

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the chiefs and elders of Fiaga and Tongor in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region to enjoin all eligible citizens to register when the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) begins this year’s registration.



“Whichever registration exercise it is, I will plead with Torgbi to beat the gong-gong and ask all our people to come out and register so that in December they can exercise their vote.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader made this appeal on Monday, June 22 when he paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people.





