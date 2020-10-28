Mahama ordained to be Ghana's next President, no one can change it - Rev Yammin

Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Joseph Yammin insists that God has ordained former President John Dramani Mahama to become President

The Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister now a Reverend Minister, Joseph Yammin, insists that God has ordained former President John Dramani Mahama to become President on January 2021 and no mortal can change that.



He indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s plan to undertake a diabolic stunt to retain power clearly shows that he wants to challenge God’s decision.



Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have accused the Electoral Commission of Ghana and NPP of working in concert to rig the upcoming 2020 general elections.



Joseph Yammin speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, said God has the final say and no man can challenge God’s decision.



According to Joseph Yammin, God has ordained the flag bearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama to be the president of Ghana after the December 7 elections.



“John Dramani Mahama is the next president of Ghana and he will take Ghanaians to the promised land. He (John Dramani Mahama) has been ordained by God and no matter what NPP, President Akufo-Addo and EC boss Jean Mensah will do, NDC will win December 7 general elections,” Joseph Yammin disclosed.



“Though nothing can stop NDC and John Dramani Mahama from winning this year’s elections, the leadership and members of NDC are going to be vigilant and monitor the elections process. We will protect ballot boxes till John Dramani Mahama declared winner,” He promised.



Joseph Yammin charged members of the NDC to take part in the December 7 general elections and campaigned massively for NDC to win.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.