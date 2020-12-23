Religion of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

'Mahama or no one' - NDC demonstrators

NDC Savannah Region demonstrators

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region embarked on a massive demonstration dubbed; “Mahama or No One” at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of Savannah Region on 22nd December, 2020. The demonstration was to register their displeasure at the Electoral Commission of Ghana for not declaring the NDC 2020 Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama as President-elect.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi Fm after the demonstration, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NDC Alhaji Seidu Imoro sent a word of caution to the EC Chairperson Jean Mensah that though she declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect, the NDC will also swear in John Dramani Mahama as the President of Ghana on 7th January 2020.



“We are doing this demonstration to signal Jean Mensah that whilst on 7th January they are swearing Nana Addo in to be President again, we will also swear John Dramani Mahama as President of Ghana and then whatever will happen, should happen”; the Savannah Region NDC Chairman angrily said.



The Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah said Ghanaians voted for change and for that matter voted for John Dramani Mahama but when Jean Mensah came to declare the result, she declared for Nana Akufo-Addo instead of John Dramani Mahama.



She said whatever the Ghanaian people will do for John Mahama to be declared as President, they will do.



Lawyer Barbara added they will continue to do demonstrations till they get justice. She encouraged NDC supporters to have hope and worry because everybody’s vote will count.



The Savannah Regional Secretary Mr. Salisu-Biawuribi said the EC deliberately manipulated the results and quickly declared Nana Addo as president-elect.



Mr. Salisu-Biawuribi added that, Ghanaians have never witnessed a situation where the EC declared results and later come to change figures and then admit that she has made a mistake. He said the electoral commission changed their figures six consecutive times and still said there is nothing wrong with results.



He further said the NDC will accept the results whatever be the case and that the over 6 million people who voted for John Mahama will continue to raise their voices till they are heard.



Other leading members of the NDC present at the demonstration included the 1st National Vice- Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka, the Savannah Regional Communication Officer Malik Basintale and his Deputy RA Jalil and Constituency Executives from across the region.

