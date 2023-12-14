You are here: HomeNews2023 12 14Article 1898477

Mahama on a two-day tour of Western North region

Former President John Mahama has kicked start a two-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Western North Region.

In a Facebook post, the former President stated “I began a two-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Western North Region on Wednesday morning.

“My first stop was a courtesy visit to the paramount chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.

“I reiterated my commitment to prioritise the completion of abandoned and uncompleted government projects in our communities. We also discussed my vision for the Mahama 24-hour economy, which aims to create more decent jobs and transform Ghana’s future,” he concluded.

