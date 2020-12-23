General News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama not declared president-elect; disregard false video – EC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied ever declaring Former President John Dramani Mahama as the President-elect of Ghana after the 2020 polls.



A video circulating on social media suggested that the Commission had declared John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s President-elect.



But a statement from the Electoral Commission has described the video as doctored and not a true reflection of what was declared.



The EC said Nana Addo Dankewa Akufo-Addo is the legitimately elected President of Ghana after garnering more than fifty per cent of the votes cast on December 7.



It called on the public to disregard the video because it’s false.





