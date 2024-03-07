Mahama nominates running mate today

Politics of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is set to meet with the party’s National Executive Committee today to submit his nomination for running mate in accordance with the NDC constitution.



Earlier this morning, Mr Mahama will present his nominee to the Council of Elders.



Today’s event marks a critical step in the party’s preparations for the upcoming general elections.



The NDC constitution requires the party’s presidential candidate to nominate a running mate in consultation with the National Executive Committee and the National Council of Elders.



Mahama and the NDC are dedicated to building a formidable team that will work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Ghanaian people and reset the country on a path towards recovery and a prosperous future.



Selecting a running mate is an important decision, and John Mahama is confident his nominee embodies the values and vision of the NDC and will contribute to a successful electoral campaign.



A statement signed by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, aide to former President Mahama said “As leader of the NDC, Mr Mahama remains committed to representing the interests of all Ghanaians and building the Ghana we want together.”



