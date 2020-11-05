General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Mahama never said he’ll pay us, he said he’ll investigate our case – MenzGold customers

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Spokesperson of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold, Francis Owusu has said John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) indeed never promised he would pay their locked-up cash when voted back into power.



He reiterated that Mr. Mahama rather said he would investigate their issue and make sure that details on how much MenzGold owes its investors are brought to bear.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on allegations that the NDC flagbearer has made a u-turn on settling their debts if the party wins the election, Mr. Owusu said “Mahama hasn’t made any u-turn so far as our case is concerned… Mahama said 'I was going to investigate MenzGold saga and retrieve the funds' so that he can pay us. Not in any of his statements did he say he was going to pay us but he made us understand that he will take all the necessary steps to ensure that he will investigate the matter and get to the bottom of this so that investors can get their monies back”.



Mahama, in an earlier interview on Accra-based Starr FM Tuesday, November 3, 2020, indicated that he’s not privy to any document that shows the level of indebtedness of MenzGold, therefore, when voted back into power, will put necessary measures in place to make sure there’s definite information on the MenzGold saga.



“MenzGold is a different kettle of fish because we don’t know the extent of what the indebtedness is. I’ve not seen any document that shows that this is how much it is. So unless you investigate and find out.”



“It looks like this government has been reluctant to investigate it or even go after those who took people’s money in a fraudulent manner. And so I said when we come we’ll pursue and find out what the true facts are and we’ll take remedial actions to alleviate the suffering of the customers,” Mahama said on Starr FM.

