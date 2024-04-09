Mahama must stop the political immorality – Anyidoho

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, has urged former President John Mahama to refrain from what he considers to be political immorality.



He contends that John Dramani Mahama's statement regarding the government's one-student, one-tablet program cannot be considered as vote buying, as Mahama himself implemented a similar initiative during his presidency.



“Incontrovertible evidence capturing JM’s Education Minister (now running mate), distributing laptops to schools. So, what is she saying about her boss’s talk that laptops are being given to buy votes? Did Naana give hers to buy votes? Immorality in politics must stop⚔️ in NDC,” he said.



Background



Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the government's choice to provide tablets to Senior High School students ahead of the 2024 elections.



He argues that it is a move by the government to lure first-time voters to vote for them.



“You bring a new curriculum, the children have no textbooks in basic school for the last four years and you think that giving pre-tertiary students tablets is more important. Of course, everybody knows the political expediency.



“The pre-tertiary students are going to register in May because some of them will be turning 18 years and above, some are 18 already, and they are going to be the ones voting. So, this is a gift to entice them to vote for the current government.



“Otherwise, if you are using GH¢1.3 billion to give pre-tertiary students laptops, our priority would have been different. Other things are begging for funding in our educational system than those laptops. But it is a bribe for them to vote for this government.”