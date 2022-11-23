Mahama must remember EIU prediction and quit for Duffuor - Stephen Ashitey Adjei

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A former executive of the National Democratic Congress in Tema East, has called on former President John Mahama to show good faith by making way for former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to become the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC.



Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, in a statement, explains that such a decision is needed from Mr. Mahama as a sacrificial gesture for the common good of the NDC and ultimately, for Ghana.



“I will just urge the former President to remember the EIU prediction and do the honourable thing – let Dr. Duffuor, who is a perfect wild card of the NDC to go through so that the NPP can have no campaign at all,” Moshake said.



A seasoned politician, Moshake’s involvement with the party is on the abiding love that he has for late Founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



The EIU report he refers to is a last year forecast by the UK based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which foretold that the NDC will win the 2024 election but that this victory will be risked if the NDC elects former President John Mahama as the party’s flagbearer again.



According to the report, the NDC stands the best chance of winning the next elections if it presents a new presidential candidate whose brand has not been soiled with the NPP’s tags of incompetence like that of Mr. Mahama.



“The EIU is no joke, globally their words are regarded as sacred because the research that informs their forecasts are solid. Remember the EIU predicted that Mahama would win the 2012 election and he did. They predicted that Akufo-Addo would win both the 2016 and 2020 elections and he did. And now they are predicting that the NDC will win the 2024 election if the party discards Mahama for a fresh candidate” Moshake said.



He added that, “given this background, former President Mahama will be doing the NDC a great duty if he steps aside for Duffuor to go.”



According to him, “the NDC has sacrificed for John Mahama since 2012, its now time for John Mahama to sacrifice a little by making way for a more credible and marketable candidate such as Dr. Duffuor.”



Recently, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor announced his intent to pick nomination forms and contest for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC when the party opens nominations.



The announcement has been greeted with excitement within the NDC.