Mahama must not lead NDC again - Moshake

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: Richard Cobbinah, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei has said that it would be very awkward for the NDC to allow former President John Mahama to lead it again.



In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei who is popularly called Moshake, said if the NDC makes Mahama flagbearer again in 2024, it would amount to the party, “repeating its mistakes and expecting a different result.”

“We would simply be behaving like the Black Stars coach in the just past world cup, who for some reason kept fielding Baba Rahman even though the defender was a total misfit in the team.”



Moshake’s take is coming as the NDC angles toward electing a new flagbearer for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party.



The former Tema East constituency executive listed four thematic reasons why Mr. Mahama must not be allowed to become the NDC’s flagbearer again. “one is that Mr. Mahama has had his opportunity.”

According to Moshake, “no single person in the NDC has benefited so much from the NDC than Mr. Mahama who rose through the ranks from the position of Assembly member to President.



“Through the NDC, Mr. Mahama will earn his presidential salary until he dies because through the NDC, he became president. If you have had the opportunity, why don’t you want to make way for others to also benefit?”



Secondly, Moshake said, “John Mahama has shown that he is very neglectful when he is leading the NDC.” In this regard, Moshake points out that, “It was when Mahama was president that the NDC party and its followers experienced the most shocking neglect from the party’s own government - the party was relegated to the background while strangers were given juicy appointments.”



Thirdly, Moshake said, “John Mahama should not lead the NDC again because we know that he is an election loser.” For this point, Moshake reminds that, “we were in power when Mahama led us into crushing out of power.



He also reminds that, “the former President has since led us into two extra defeats with the widest electoral margins in the history of the country.”



Fourthly, Moshake said, Mr. Mahama should not be made flagbearer again because “it will be difficult to convince Ghanaians to vote for him.”



From our experience in 2016 and 2020, given the humongous margins that Mahama lost by, 1million votes and over 500,000 votes respectively, it is clear that Ghanaians have utterly rejected him.”



The brilliant Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is admired by many Ghanaians and will win massively”. Moshake said.