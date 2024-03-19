Mahama moves ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour to Oti Region

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: GNA

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been in the Oti Region since Monday, March 18 and is set to round up his visit on March 19.



His mission is to share the party’s vision for the country ahead of the election of 2024.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), signed by Gabriel Lemboel, the Oti Regional NDC Secretary, said the two-day tour was to engage with the various communities and stakeholders, listen to their concerns and find the best solutions.



The stakeholders include the chiefs and elders, the clergy, artisans, fishermen, traders, transport operators, party sympathisers and the public.



The tour began with a community engagement at Jasikan in the Buem Constituency then to Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency and ended at Krachi East.



At Dambai, the former president paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional House of Chiefs at its Regional Coordinating Council and ended with a tour of the Krachi West Municipality.



On Tuesday, Mahama is expected to engage with community stakeholders at the Karachi Nchumuru District and at the Nkwanta North and South markets at Brewaniase.