Mahama mourns the mother of NDC chairman

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited the family of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, to express his condolences following the death of their mother.



In a post shared on Facebook, Mahama indicated that after commiserating with the Ofosu-Ampofo family, he signed a book of condolences in honour of their late mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.



“I visited the National Chairman of our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to commiserate with him and his family on the loss of their mother.



“I also signed a book of condolence opened for deceased by the family,” parts of Mahama’s post.



The former president was accompanied by the former Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debra and Amb. Victor Smith.



Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has suspended the campaign for his re-election following the death of his mother.



In a statement addressed to members of the NDC, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the NDC chairman indicated that he is suspending his campaign to be with his family as they mourn his mother, the late Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.



“Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings,” parts of the statement read.



“On behalf of my family and I, I thank all those who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times,” the NDC national chairman added.



Ofosu-Ampofo, in a Facebook post on Monday, October 31, 2022, announced that his mother passed on in the early hours of the day at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.



He indicated that Auntie Mary was 84 years old.



“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital.



"She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” parts of Ofosu-Ampofo’s post read.



IB/BOG