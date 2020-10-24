General News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Mahama ‘missing’ at Rawlings’ mother’s funeral

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo led the delegation of party members to the funeral

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama was nowhere to be found among the group of party members who attended the funeral ceremony of former President Rawlings’ mother today, October 24, 2020.



Although reasons for his absence were not given, Vice presidential candidate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Kwetey and some other members of the NDC were the ones present to commiserate with the party’s founder.



Also, members of the NPP represented in full-force with President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Bawumia leading the delegation to mourn with former president Rawlings. The solemn event was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. Meanwhile, Madam Victoria Agbotui’s mortal remains will be conveyed to the Keta School Park in the Volta Region for burial service, then to Dzelukope for private internment.



Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday.



She was once the head of the catering department at the presidency during former president Rawlings’ era.



