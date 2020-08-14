Politics of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Mahama lost the elections immediately he accepted to be NDC flagbearer - Antwi Boasiako

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Peter Antwi Boasiako, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared defeat for the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congres (NDC).



"Even a child knows Mahama has lost the elections...he started losing the elections immediately he accepted to be the flagbearer of the NDC; he was declared the loser immediately," he said.



Antwi Boasiako speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme reiterated that "John Mahama can never be president of this country again".



Listen to him in the video below:









