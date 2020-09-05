Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Mahama lacks respect for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama lacks respect for Ghanaians.



The president whiles speaking in an interview on Friday night disclosed that the failing promises of his predecessor implored him to show more respect to Ghanaians if he intends to win the elections.



Reacting to the campaign promises the former president has been making, Nana Addo said he finds it worrying for John Mahama to make fun of Ghanaians knowing the precedents he set four years ago.



According to the President, he wouldn’t trade in the campaign of lies to win elections if his contender decides to trek on that path to assume power because he reveres Ghanaians.



“I have a certain sense of respect for the people, I find that lacking in the way the NDC candidate is talking to Ghanaians," Akufo-Addo said on Oman FM.



“A certain lack of respect for them and I don’t think it’s right,” the president concluded.





