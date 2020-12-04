General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Mahama lacks capacity to mobilize over GH¢2.5bn for deceptive 'Fa Ninyinaa policy – Nana B

NPP National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, cannot implement the straw clutching 'FA NINYINAA' education policy, the national youth organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party has said.



This is because he failed woefully in his implementation of the progressively free SHS policy, Henry Nana Boakye explained in a statement on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



“As the President of Ghana, Candidate Mahama could not pay the GH¢37 million subsidy of his so-called progressively Free SHS,” the NPP national youth organizer said, adding: “I can confidently say that he lacks the credibility and capacity to mobilize the over Ghc2.5 billion needed to finance the deceptive FA NINYINAA promise.”



The NDC has, over the period, said that their 2020 manifesto contains programs and policies proposed by the People of Ghana.



The party then had to resort to a series of abnormal amendments to the manifesto which captured its “KYEMUPE” policy – a promise to absorb 50% of fees for tertiary students.



It then issued a statement, amending the “KYEMUPE” policy with “FA NINYINAA policy, thus the absorption of 100% of academic year fees of tertiary students.



“This is a deceptive scam,” Nana Boakye said.



He said the policy was an ill-conceived campaign promise, smuggled through the back door to add up to the litany of failed and uninspiring manifesto promises.



“The shambolic FA NINYINAA promise, being the last straw that the NDC desperately seek to anchor their drowning campaign on, barely a week to the elections, is not only a propaganda tool but also a sickening scam directed at downplaying the intelligence of voters, and we will tell you why.



“The KYEMUPE promise which we were made to believe that it was a true and accurate reflection of the aspirations and needs of the ordinary Ghanaian has conspicuously changed. Isn’t it strange that the people who supposedly asked for KYEMUPE at a delicate period when COVID-19 had slowed economic activities, would vary their demand and ask for FA NINYINAA when economic activities have picked up momentum according to reliable data from Ghana Statistical Service and Bank of Ghana? The flip-flop disposition of Candidate Mahama and his NDC tells us that they are confused, bereft of ideas and desperate to win political power with plain lies, fabricated falsehood and deceptive campaign promises,” he said.



According to the NPP national youth organizer, “the Ghanaian youth is of the strong conviction that the shambolic “FA NINYINAA” campaign promise, scruffily and hastily put together, is a knee-jerk reaction to the BIG announcement by the Scholarship Secretariat that, it’s giving Scholarship to tens of thousands of the “Akufo-Addo Graduates’.”



He said President Akufo-Addo’s government has proven to have the most effective and reliable policies that can help the poor and vulnerable to finance their tertiary education without stress.



“Today, Ghana has a working Scholarship Secretariat that has given scholarships to approximately hundred thousand students It is on the account of this responsive scholarship scheme that the poor but smart Thomas Amoaning, an Akufo-Addo graduate from Adeiso SHS, who had straight eight “As” in the 2020 WASSCE is going to be comprehensively sponsored to read Economics in an Ivy League University in the United Kingdom (UK).



“The Guarantor Free Student Loan policy that would enable every Ghanaian student to finance their tertiary education with ease has rendered both the KYEMUPE and FA NINYINAA policies of the NDC useless, “ he said.



Nana Boakye further noted Mahama’s attempt to associate himself with the policy was “driven by ill-faith, deception and opportunism” borne out of his “innate tendencies to harvest what he didn’t sow. “



The presidential candidate of the NDC claimed during a recent campaign event that he started the free-fee education policy in 2015.



A major campaign promise by the then opposition leader, President Akufo-Addo, the free SHS policy was launched in 2017.



A little over 400,000 students benefited from the policy in its first year of implementation.

