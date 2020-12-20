Editorial News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama knows he was no contest for Akufo-Addo at the polls - Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, member of the NPP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that John Dramani Mahama is aware that there was no contest between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the real contest in the 2020 elections was in the Parliamentary elections and not the Presidential because Mahama was no match.



To him, it’s clear that John Dramani Mahama has no evidence to prove that he won the 2020 elections and it’s imperative that he concedes defeat and not waste time by deceiving supporters of the NDC.



To him, conceding defeat will help avert any future bad news considering the fact that supporters of the NDC have decided to embark on protests because their leadership is not telling them the truth.



He said: “Dear John, If you know you don’t have the evidence to go to court please concede now. Stop deceiving your supporters now before any gross harm is done. The real contest on both sides is on parliamentaries. You know it!”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.