Mahama is yet to choose a running mate - Group debunks Prof. Opoku Agyemang's selection

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Members of the Youth for Positive Governance and Floating Voters in Ashaiman have stepped forward to dispel what they describe as misinformation surrounding the alleged selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Mahama's running mate.



The controversy erupted following a spate of blog posts alleging that Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang had been chosen for the role.



However, leaders of the two groups say upon closer scrutiny, it became evident that these reports were premature and misleading.



According to them, amidst swirling rumors and misleading headlines, former President John Dramani Mahama's decision on a running mate remains pending, contrary to recent media claims.



"There is a scheduled meeting with the Council of Elders on Thursday, March 7, 2024 intended for deliberation and discussion before a decision will be taken hence we believe the ongoing propaganda is not healthy for the selection process," the group said in a press release.



The statement by the two groups emphasized the importance of upholding due process and transparency within political parties and vehemently denounced attempts to manipulate public opinion for partisan gain, emphasizing the need for honesty and integrity in political communication.



"We refuse to be misled any longer," a spokesperson for the group Richard Hanson declared.



"Our priority is to ensure a transparent and fair decision-making process, aligned with the principles of democratic governance," he added.



"As the nation awaits Mahama's final declaration, the focus remains on March 7th, anticipating clarity and transparency in the selection of his running mate. Amidst the media frenzy, the call for responsible journalism echoes loudly, highlighting the pivotal role of accurate reporting in shaping public perception," the group noted.