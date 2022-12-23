Mahama is too 'lustful for power' - Moshake

General News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former Executive of the Tema East Constituency Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has accused former President Mahama of being too lustful for power.



In an interview with journalists in Accra, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said the former president’s unbridled power lust is what has kept him lurking in politics after he served as President and Vice President.



“Every President that has served in the Fourth Republic has had at most, eight years at the Presidency and Mr. John Mahama has had those same eight years as Vice President and then as president.



The question is what will make him contest for office again if not plain power lust?”Mr. Mahama served as Vice President to late former President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 to 2012 when Mills suddenly died in office, leaving Mahama automatically elevated as president.



Later Mr. Mahama would stand for elections in 2012 and win serving another full term as president.



However rather than retire after he led the NDC to defeats in 2016 and 2020, Mr. Mahama has given every indication that he will contest again for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.



“As we all know, before becoming Vice President and later, President, Mr. Mahama had served as Assembly Member, risen through the ranks to become an MP, then deputy Minister, and then Minister,” Moshake said.



According to him, “Mahama has had his chance and made his contributions and so the question is what other new thing does he think that he has to offer the country which has rejected him twice?”



Meanwhile, according to Moshake, Mr. Mahama’s continued lust after power means he has hijacked the NDC and blocked the way for others who wish to lead the party.



He also said Mahama’s power lust shows selfishness and lack of concern for the wellbeing of the party, “because per the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report, the NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if it fields a new flagbearer other than John Mahama.”



Meanwhile, he laments that Mr. Mahama has never shown care to grassroots members and executives of the party, pointing out that NDC members and executives are among the most deprived people in Ghana.



