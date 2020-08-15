Politics of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Mahama is the ‘worst president ever’ in Ghana’s history – Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has said emphatically that ex President John Dramani Mahama will go into history books as the worst leader under the fourth republic.



He challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a show of records in office to enable Ghanaians judge who has met their aspirations the most.



Sammi Awuku disclosed this during a press conference at Alisa Hotel on Thursday 13th August, 2020.



“Mahama is yet to wake up from his slumber. He’s resorted to complaining about everything. He has showed up again to contest in 2020. To get a chance, he has taken to defaming the ruling government in the eyes of Ghanaians”



“Maybe he is crying because after ruling, he has seen that of all Presidents Ghana has had, he has been the worse under the fourth Republic and it has become burdensome on him”, he said.



John Dramani Mahama as far as I can remember said he still stands by his earlier evaluation of the former President which he made a few years ago, saying he has no competence and leadership qualities to lead the NDC to wrestle power from the incumbent government led by Nana Akufo Addo.



Sammi Awuku is convinced that when pushed to a debate of facts and achievements, the NDC will be no match but ”will resort to their usual refuge of obfuscation and goal-shifting”, he remarked.





