Mahama is the busiest former president in Africa – Dele Momodu

play videoOvation Media Group boss and former President Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has been described as the busiest former president by Nigerian business mogul Chief Dele Momodu.



Owing to his activities once he handed over peacefully to his political arch-rival and successor, President Nana Akufo-Addo after the December 2016 elections, the Chairman of Ovation Media Group intimated that his “wisdom” had earned him several plaudits.



The publisher of Ovation Magazine is of the view that former President Mahama’s actions in the aftermath of his loss were globally recognised thus causing him to be invited to speak across seas on the maintenance of peace during and after elections.



He furthered that no other ex-president has been as busy as Ghana’s immediate former leader.



“You will see that he’s been the busiest former president I have seen in Africa, the busiest I am aware of. He travelled around everywhere. He was giving lectures in Harvard, Chicago State University, University of Chicago; he was everywhere. University of Johannesburg, the World Economic Summit, the Commonwealth was appointing him as election monitor in several African countries because of that wisdom.



“You lose an election, you don’t want anybody to spill blood, you move on.” He disclosed on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud show when he took his turn.



Among other things, former President Mahama led an ECOWAS election monitoring team to observe Liberia’s elections after doing same in Kenya in 2017. He also fronted a team of observers deployed by EISA, the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa for the Mozambican elections last year.



Chief Dele Momodu hailed John Mahama for his feats and posited that there was the need for the country to be proud of the former president.



“So He has joined the pantheon of great Africans who have made Africans very proud.” Chief Dele noted.







Now the flagbearer of the largest opposition, former President John Mahama is seeking re-election into the Jubilee House on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) after failing in 2016.

The party recently out-doored their 2020 Manifesto to Ghanaians and aspirants have begun campaigning on various platforms.





