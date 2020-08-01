Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Mahama is not an angel descending from heaven, we know him - Kwamena Duncan

play videoCentral Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former President John Dramani Mahama is seeking to be elected President of Ghana after he lost the election in 2016.



At the outdooring of his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to pay customers of all collapsed financial institutions their locked up funds if given the nod on December 7, 2020.



“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others. I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise,” former President Mahama said.



In earlier discussions, he has promised to reduce the size of government, scrap the double-track system, give a monthly allowance to head porters popularly known as kayayei, and so on.



However, speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo', Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan said Ghanaians will not be deceived.



"President Mahama (former) is not an angel descending from heaven, he is not a newbie in politics, everything about governance he has gone through...look at how President Akufo-Addo has shown leadership during this COVID era and compare it to that of Mahama who couldn't manage cholera; we know you (Mahama) inside out, then this person turns around making promises again?









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.