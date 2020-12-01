General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama is inconsistent - Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of STC

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has asked Ghanaians not to vote for John Dramani Mahama if they want a “focused leader”.



According to him, Mahama’s inconsistences and last-minute change of mind shows he is not a good enough leader to be voted into power in the December polls.



Speaking at a press conference, Nana Akomea cited Mahama’s recent request for an infrastructural debate with the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after failure to participate in the presidential debate organized in 2016 as a clear indication of inconsistency on his part. Similarly, he noted how a comeback by the former president, who had previously requested to have his residence as his retirement package after his loss in 2016, indicates that he is merely unfocused.



He said “…after the 2016 election it seems that Mahama wanted to retire that was why he requested his residence as part of his retirement benefit. So now that he is contesting again it is a clear case of changing his mind again which is a clear case of inconsistency. If he didn’t mean to retire he won’t ask for that property.”



“What we have done is to give you instances that show that President Mahama is not the leader you are looking for if you are looking for a focused leadership that the record so far shows us he facilitates, he flip flops, he is inconsistent, and he obeys the winds, turns whichever ways the wind is blowing.”



Meanwhile Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) can never provide free education to students at the tertiary level.



According to him, the NDC is a party that lacks credibility coupled with the fact that they cannot manage an economy.



His comments come at the back of NDC’s promise to absorb the fees of all fresh entrants into the various tertiary institutions from the 2020/2021 academic year.



The policy, dubbed “FA NINYINAA” will be an addition to the party’s “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to continuing students in tertiary institutions across the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.