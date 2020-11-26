Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Mahama is incapable of creating 1 million jobs – Samira

Second Lady Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has asked Ghanaians not to pay attention to John Dramani Mahama’s promise to create one million jobs when he becomes president in the December 7 polls.



According to the wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mahama incompetence won’t allow for the creation of those jobs.



“Let us not be deceived. My question to him is if he knew how to create one million jobs, why didn’t he do it when he was in power? If the NDC is capable, why didn’t they do it in the eight years they were in power?” Bawumia asked while addressing the chiefs and people of Nsuta|Kwamang|Beposo constituency in the Ashanti region.



Mahama has promised to pursue an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector when elected president again.



“We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living,” he stated on several campaign platforms.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.