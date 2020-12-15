Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Mahama is contesting presidential results to pave way for him in 2024 - NPP

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken former President John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners over his claims that the 2020 presidential election has been rigged in favour of President Akufo-Addo.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 14, 2020, General Secretary John Boadu stated that the former president has no basis in making such claims.



He said the election was free, fair and transparent and the report from the international observers pointed to a victory for the NPP.



He noted the former president is only disputing the results because of his selfish interest.



John Boadu pointed out to Mr. Mahama that he has lost, hence, he should accept defeat because his ego is not bigger than the country.



He asked the Peace Council, the National House of Chiefs, and the media to point out to the former president that he has lost the election and should concede defeat.



He said Mr. Mahama is playing according to a script and the purpose of his fusions is to court sympathy so that the party will elect him as presidential candidate for 2024.



He challenged the NDC to go to the Supreme Court if they think the results were rigged and stop their supporters from demonstrating.



He said that is what democrats do just as President Akufo-Addo did in the 2012 election.

