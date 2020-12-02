Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Mahama is completely bereft of ideas – NPP

NPP campaign manager, Mustapha Hamid

Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections, Mustapha Hamid has accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama of being bankrupt of ideas.



He opined that the NDC, by way of getting Ghanaians on their side ahead of the general elections have resorted to promising 'mouth-watering policies which may not be feasible.



Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Mustapha Hamid said, “What went into the ‘tsempe’ thing, we cannot think of it enough. JM is wishy-washy, flippy floppy, indecisive, completely bereft of ideas as to how to run a nation.”



His comment follows the NDC’s intention to absorb the fees of first-year students at the tertiary level if given the mandate to govern the country again.



The party also promised to foot 50 per cent of the fees of continuing students in tertiary institutions.



According to the NDC, this newly introduced policy was recommended by the Education Policy Group



“This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the ‘Kyemupe’ policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country,” NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo explained.

