Regional News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: GNA

Mahama is committed to the transformation of Volta Region - Communication Officer

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. John Dramani Mahama is committed to the transformation of the Volta Region, Mr. Kafui Agbleze, the Volta Regional Communication Officer, has said.



He said the party's manifesto has resonated well with the people of the Volta Region and the country at large as it reflected their aspirations.



Mr Agbleze, who was addressing a press conference in Ho on the theme: “Locating Volta Region in the NDC manifesto” said the manifesto contained many positive things for the people of the Region.



He, therefore, called on the people to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates on December 7 to bring the party back to power to continue with its transformational agenda.



The Communication officer said the next NDC-led administration would construct an irrigation dam at Kpli, Dekpor, Weta and Afife in the Ketu North Constituency.



It would also carry out agriculture mechanization in certain sectors throughout the Region to enable farmers to undertake their farming activities with ease.



He said the NDC would establish a military hospital in Ho, provide Districts hospitals and complete the Akatsi hospital project to bring quality healthcare delivery closer to the people.



Mr. Agbleze said the people of Aflao would benefit from an ultra-modern market as the community was one of the border communities that contributed huge revenue to the development of the economy.



The Communication Officer said the people of Tongor-Dzemeni would benefit from a fishing port, while Sogakope and Kpando Torkor would have a modern fish market to enable traders to carry out their business in a serene environment to earn a decent living.





