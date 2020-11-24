Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama is a distraction to development – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says former president John Dramani Mahama’s quest to return to power after what he describes as an abysmal performance in office is a distraction to the country’s current path to development and progress.



The president was addressing party faithful at Koforidua in the New Juaben South constituency of the Eastern Region at his last campaign rally to end his two-day tour of the region.



Speaking to enthusiastic party supporters at the Methodist park in Koforidua, Akufo-Addo said the unlikely return of Mahama to power, will spell doom for the country’s progress he, Akufo-Addo has chalked in the last four years.



The President said his administration has used its first term in office to lay a strong and firm foundation and he is asking the people of Ghana to give him a second term.



“This first term, we have laid the foundation, the second term is going to witness an unprecedented development of our nation”, he said in Akan.



The President urged the people of the New Juaben South constituency to come out in their numbers as well as encourage every registered voter in their homes and vicinity, to turn up at the voting centres in their constituency to vote.

