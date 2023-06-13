Mahama has wooed investors to Ghana even in opposition – Apaak

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the former President John Mahama has persuaded investors to the country.



The Builsa South lawmaker alleged that the current President while in opposition was discouraging investors into the country.



“John Mahama has always promoted Ghana, encouraged investors to consider Ghana even in opposition. Nana Akufo-Addo and his posse hopped from European capitals to American states doing the opposite in opposition, discouraging investors.



“Bring back John Mahama the nation builder!” the Builsa South MP stated in a tweet.



Former President John Mahama in his recent trip to Korea encouraged the investor to come to Ghana and invest.



“Korea can help us nudge our young innovators and entrepreneurs to realise their dreams and extricate themselves from the unemployment trap. There are many who, despite the lamentable situation, come through with impressive achievements and that point to untapped potential waiting to be unleashed,” he said.