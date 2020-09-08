Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Mahama has the habit of inciting ethnic groups against NPP – Hamid

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The governing New Patriotic Party has accused former President John Mahama of inciting ethnic groups in the country against the party.



A Deputy Campaign Manager for the NPP, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid says recent name calling by Mr. Mahama is unacceptable and uncalled for.



“We have all seen how former President John Mahama called some people Akyeam Sakawa People, how can a former President of this country call a group of people Sakawa People, it’s so unacceptable of a former President”.



At a news conference in Accra, Mustapha Hamid questioned why the former President will include an ethnic group in his statement.



President Akufo-Addo on Friday at a meeting with the Catholic Bishop Conference at the Jubilee House expressed misgivings about the description by the former President calling on all to condemn the statement.



The former President on Saturday said President Akufo-Addo has lost his rights to complain saying that “In any case, President Nana Akufo Addo has lost the right to complain. He was an opposition leader who called Presidents before anything you can imagine including Professor do little’’.



“I do not want to repeat some of the other things he has said. He is the President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs. I do not understand on what standard he can be offended because he has precedence of namecalling’’ Mr. Mahama added.



But Hamid says Mahama wants to whip up ethnic sentiments to win the December polls.



“This is not the first time John Mahama is doing this, during the voter registration exercise, he was in the Volta Region inciting Voltarians against the NPP and this Akyeam Sakawa people, why is John Mahama doing this.”



Dr. Hamid, who is also the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, called on well meaning Ghanaians to ignore Mahama and ethnocentric statements as the December election nears.





