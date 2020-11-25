Regional News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Mahama grateful to Bongo for the unflinching support

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Bongo Traditional Area in the Upper East Region for the unflinching support for the Party.



He said since 1992 the people of Bongo had consistently voted for the NDC and that the Party had not taken their support for granted.



He said anytime the NDC was in government, it always made sure that Bongo got its fair share of the national cake.



Mr Mahama gave the commendation during a community engagement in Bongo on the third day of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region.



He assured 42 communities in the Bongo District, whose rural electrification project was truncated due to the exit of the NDC from power in 2016 that they would be connected to the national grid once the Party won power.



"In 2012 when I came to Bongo Naba, we discussed the ongoing road project from Bolga to Bongo and continuing to Namo, we were able to finish the first phase - that is from Bolga to Bongo and we were going to start the second phase to continue from Bongo to Namo when we left office.



"I assure Bongo Naba that God willing, when NDC comes back to power, under the ‘BIG Push’ one of our priority road projects will be the Bongo Namo road," he said.



He noted that the next NDC administration was also going to upgrade and build a modern market at Namo so that traders could have a good environment to trade.



"That is not all, we are also going to construct a modern district hospital in Bongo."



He said his next administration was also going to establish a Technical Vocational Training Centre in Bongo so that all the young people in Bongo would be registered and sent in batches for them to learn vocational skills and set up their business.



Mr Mahama said free SHS was a good policy and that the next NDC government would maintain and improve upon it, adding that it would eliminate the double-track system within one year of his assumption of office.



Before addressing the mini-rally, Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum at his Palace in Bongo to seek his blessings.



Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum also expressed gratitude to the NDC for championing the Traditional Area's development.





