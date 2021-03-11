General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Mahama grabs GRASAG-GIJ post

Godwin Mahama is a member of the communications team of the NDC

Godwin Mahama, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress was on Monday, March 8, 2021 elected as the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) chapter of Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG).



Mahama garnered 114 votes, representing 64.29% of total votes cast.



Speaking after the elections, he acknowledged the role of some course mates and close relations in his victory .



“I’m happy with the outcome of the result because the journey was not easy. I had to consider a lot of things before taking up this challenge and I’m glad it ended well. Financially, it was not easy as well but the desire to serve the graduate students spurred me on and I give thanks to God and some colleagues for this feat.”



Ahead of the elections, the image of GRASAG was blighted with corruption allegations.



Mahama is set to lead the communication arm of the association and a huge task awaits him in ridding the association of the negative publicity it has suffered in the past few weeks.



The new PRO is a Public Relations student of the school and is confident of delivering on his mandate. He asserts in a statement after the election that transparency and accountability will be the hallmark of the elected executives.



He further assured students that allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement will be looked into by the executives.



“With regards to the corruption allegations, not all allegations are factual, so until proven, one cannot be cited for corruption. That notwithstanding I want to assure you that all allegations will be probed. Looking at the crop of leadership we have, I don’t think corruption will be a thing in this administration. I pray that we will all come together and achieve our objectives and aims for the school.



“As a PR student, I pray that I find a position in the dominant coalition to help GRASAG. I will make sure that we are transparent and accountable and engage constantly with colleague students,” he said.



In the presidential race, Nana Osei came top with four more votes than his opponent, Philip Sabah. Jennifer Ofori-Boateng annexed the Treasurer post while Victoria Amankwa polled 184 votes to occupy the General Secretary seat.



Jackson Ntiamoah is the Organizer of GRASAG-GIJ having amassed 194 votes. The Women's Commissioner post went to Akweteh Edna who had 169 votes



