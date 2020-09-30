Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Mahama gave out nose masks on campaign tour not cash - Agyenim Boateng

Former President, John Mahama on his campaign tour

The 2020 Campaign Spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agyenim Boateng, has described as false, reports in sections of the media about John Mahama sharing money as part of his campaign tour in the Bono Region.



In a trending video circulating on various social media platforms, the NDC flagbearer is seen handing throwing what some say looked like money into a crowd that gathered around his vehicle on the resumption of his campaign tour on Monday, September 28.



But speaking on on the ‘An?pa B?fo?‘ morning show on Angel 102.9 FM on Tuesday, Mr. Agyenim Boateng urged the public to disregard the said publications.



“Yes, Mr. Mahama was sharing something but not money as it was claimed. He was rather sharing his campaign nose masks with an inscription of his name- John Mahama 2020. He even shared some of his campaign T-shirts,” the former Deputy Information Minister told host, Nana Yaa Brefo.



He added: “At other places, he even shared his campaign t-shirts and aprons. So if you saw him giving something out to a particular person in the video, then it was his campaign nose mask.”



Mr. Agyenim Boateng added that though the former President, John Dramani Mahama is a generous man, he does his generous works behind scenes and not in the open.



He used the opportunity to highlight some policies to be implemented by the Mahama-led NDC, should they be voted back in power on December 7, 2020.



He Boateng mentioned that, “Mahama will make access to health facilities universal with or without the use of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). That is to say, there will be Free Primary Healthcare and he has also promised to complete all abandoned projects.”



Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama is expected to continue with his campaign tour today, September 29, 2020, to the Jaaman Constituency and five other Constituencies in the Bono Region.





