Mahama gave Ghana’s Bauxite to his brother but Akufo-Addo changed narrative - Samira Bawumia

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has said that President Akufo-Addo has achieved a lot in the four years and lauded him for terminating Ibrahim Mahama's bauxite deal.



Samira in her campaign, hit out at the John Dramani Mahama government when he compared his administration to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She explained that President Akufo-Addo’s great contribution to the development of Ghana in the past three years should persuade Ghanaians to give him another term.



Unlike Mahama who awarded Ghana's bauxite contract to his brother, the Presidential candidate of the NPP didn't award contracts to his close family members, she said.



“This election is not about an individual, it is about our nation Ghana. It is not for you and me alone, it is about the future of Ghana. For the good job His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my own Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the kind of work they have done and served Ghana, we have to consolidate our gains.”



Mrs. Bawumia cited the depreciation of the cedi, erratic power supply and economic hardship as some of the things Ghanaians endured under the NDC government.



She said: “God intervened and blessed us by giving us His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So, we will not make that mistake again. We will not move backwards; we are moving forward.”



“By God’s grace, we are winning and will win again. When a certain President came, he gave all Ghana’s Bauxite to his brother, but President Akufo-Addo changed the narrative and he said he will let all Ghanaians benefit from Ghana’s resources. If you don’t want this, what do you want again? Although we don’t have much of a problem in the Ashanti Region, just like the Regional Women Organizer said, more than 51% of the registered voters are women which means if the women vote, victory will certainly be ours. But we need a 100% turnout to let Nana Akufo-Addo win the elections,” she added.

