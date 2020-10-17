General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Mahama forgets name of Cape Coast North NDC PC on stage

Former President John Dramani Mahama caused a stir on Thursday in Cape Coast when he failed to remember the name of his own party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North.



The former President staged what he described as a “mini-rally” in Abora in the Cape Coast North, and after bringing his address to a close, he told the crowd his next mission was to introduce the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.



“I thank you very much. Now it is left for me to introduce our candidate,” former President Mahama said.



However, as the crowd expected him to lift up the candidate’s hand and introduce him, the former President leaned towards the parliamentary candidate and asked: “What is your official name?” prompting the candidate to whisper his name into Mahama’s ears.



Even after he was told the name, former President Mahama still mixed up the candidate’s first name when introducing him and he had to be helped by the candidate to quickly correct it.



Social media trolled him with a video emerging from the scene as Kwaku Mintah Nyarko was introduced by former President Mahama as Kwame Mintah Nyarko, leading the Parliamentary Candidate to quickly correct his boss.



Many people who were watching the event live on Facebook expressed surprise how the former President did not even know the official name of the NDC’s candidate for a constituency as big as Cape Coast.





Watch the video below:





